 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex resurface

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian's fans have taken over internet to share their concern for the diva after her husband Travis Barker's threats to kill ex-wife Shanna Moakler resurfaced on the internet.

As the newly-wed couple continue to make headlines with loved-up photos from the nuptial ceremony, netizens brought up a police report from December 2014.

Reddit has been buzzing with the court documents, obtained by TMZ, which revealed that the Blink-182 drummer fought with Moakler.

The former couple supposedly argued over a reality show Barker wanted to do with his two children Alabama and Landon.

Moakler reportedly called the police to their home after Barker allegedly threatened, "If I could, I'd put a bullet in your head."

She also alleged that Barker verbally abused her in an email saying, "My poor kids have a (expletive) for a mom."

Reacting to the resurfaced report, one fan expressed, "I hope Kravis works out long term, but Travis has some tendencies that tell me it might not."

"For anyone who suffered narcissistic abuse, the writing is EVERYWHERE. For her sake, I hope not," another fan noted

