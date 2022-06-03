 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix plans ‘hampered’ by Queen?

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s publicity plans with Netflix at the Queen’s Jubilee are said to be ruined by the Queen’s last-minute decision to pull out of Friday’s thanksgiving service, a royal expert thinks.

After appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour and RAF flypast on Thursday, the palace said the 96-year-old monarch complained of ‘discomfort’ and therefore, wouldn’t attend Friday’s service.

The thanksgiving service marked Meghan and Harry’s return to royal events after two years since Megxit, and royal biographer Tom Bower says the Queen’s absence must’ve ruined the Sussexes publicity plans.

Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, Bower said: “I do think it’s a terrible shame that the Queen can’t go to St Pauls. But it does mean that Netflix can’t get the pan from Meghan to the Queen, that’s cut out now.”

Wootton chimed in to agree, saying: “Can we just be honest about why this couple has come over here?”

“They’ve had a stark realisation over the past couple of months, haven’t they, that these big American companies are only interested in them because of their proximity to the Royal Family,” he added. 

