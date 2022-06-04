 
entertainment
Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew 'stuffed baby alpaca' in court dubbed 'wholesome'

Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew 'stuffed baby alpaca' in court dubbed 'wholesome' 

Johnny Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew won the internet after bringing a stuffed alpaca in support of the star.

Amid trial, Depp insisted that ex-wife Amber Heard's defamatory op-ed in Washington Post caused him to lose prestigious roles, including Pirates of the Caribbean.

In an attempt to prove that Depp's relationship with Disney in fact soured before the op-ed, Amber Heard team grilled the actor in court.

"The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?" Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn asked Depp during interrogation.

Soon after the reference, hunters of Depp fans brought Alpacas to the court, in order to show their love for the star, amongst which was also Mr Chew.

"His friendly smile is too much for me to handle. He reminds me of Master Yoda in a sense that he looks super sweet and friendly, yet possesses unfathomable amounts of power," wrote one fan in appreciation.

"So, amber wore bees on her ears, And chew rebuttals with an alpaca," added another twitter user.

"I bet their utter coolness will inspire more people to get into law!" wrote a third.

