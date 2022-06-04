 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Washington Post updates Heard op-ed with 'editor's note' after defamation case verdict

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Washington Post updates Heard op-ed with editors note after defamation case verdict
Washington Post updates Heard op-ed with 'editor's note' after defamation case verdict

Amber Heard infamous op-ed for the Washington Post, maligning ex-husband Johnny Depp with domestic abuse allegations, has been fixed.

An updated version of the op-ed dropped on Thursday, adding a special editor's note.

The digital update read: "In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation arising out of this 2018 op-ed. On June 1, 2022, following a trial in Fairfax County, Va. Circuit Court, a jury found Heard liable on three counts for the following statements, which Depp claimed were false and defamatory: (1) 'I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change.' (2) 'Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out.' (3) 'I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.' The jury separately found that Depp, through his lawyer Adam Waldman, defamed Heard in one of three counts in her countersuit."

Legal analyst Emily D. Baker tells PEOPLE she thinks it's a "smart move" for The Washington Post to add an editor's note.

"Because this case is so watched and commented on, I think the op-ed is still needed for context. I appreciate that they put up the notice rather than take the op-ed down. And I appreciate that they included, with specificity, exactly the statements that were found to be defamatory."

"It would have been easier to just take it down and say nothing. But I appreciate they're saying, 'Anyone who's reading this, this is what happened,' " added Baker.

However, professor Roy Gutterman terms the update as a 'shocking move'

"At this point it is difficult to assess the long-term effect this decision will have on defamation law and whether it will chill future speakers and writers from addressing potentially controversial issues. I think it might have a chilling effect," said Gutterman.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp lost 2020 suit but won trial against Amber Heard thanks to THIS tactic

Johnny Depp lost 2020 suit but won trial against Amber Heard thanks to THIS tactic
Bruce Campbell shows interest to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Bruce Campbell shows interest to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'B-list status' quite literally 'yelled' at Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'B-list status' quite literally 'yelled' at Jubilee
Pete Davidson can't take his eyes off Kim Kardashian amid LA outing

Pete Davidson can't take his eyes off Kim Kardashian amid LA outing
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie confirms Queen met Lili at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie confirms Queen met Lili at Windsor Castle

Why Prince Harry, Meghan were 'uncomfortable' to enter church: 'They saw someone'

Why Prince Harry, Meghan were 'uncomfortable' to enter church: 'They saw someone'
Queen made Sussexes sit away from Prince Charles, William 'for a reason': Expert

Queen made Sussexes sit away from Prince Charles, William 'for a reason': Expert
Olivia Wilde shares a sweet note from daughter with advice for new parents

Olivia Wilde shares a sweet note from daughter with advice for new parents
Meghan Markle making Kate Middleton ‘stiff’ in Jubilee ‘aura’

Meghan Markle making Kate Middleton ‘stiff’ in Jubilee ‘aura’
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry takes a swipe at singer after breakup

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry takes a swipe at singer after breakup
Johnny Depp’ defamation verdict ‘complete and total vindication’ to Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’ defamation verdict ‘complete and total vindication’ to Amber Heard
Johnny Depp to release New Album with Jeff Beck after defamation case win

Johnny Depp to release New Album with Jeff Beck after defamation case win

Latest

view all