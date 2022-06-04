 
Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet

This weekend, the royals have plenty to celebrate. Of course, there's the ongoing Platinum Jubilee, which commemorates Queen Elizabeth's record-breaking 70 years on the throne with parades and church services and concerts. But there's one other milestone to note: Lili's first birthday!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby girl Lilibet turned one today (Saturday, June 4), and the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members have offered best wishes for the youngster on social media.

After Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Lili's aunt and uncle, tweeted: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!" this morning.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla also offered their best wishes to Lili, tweeting, "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!"

The Buckingham Palace social media account, which represent the Queen and a number of other royals, with a tweet that reads: "Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children, ha special plan to celebrate their daughter's first birthday.

