Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight

Grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, Biaggio Walsh, was submitted within two rounds of his amateur MMA debut on Friday night.



The former American Footballer and model made the switch to the cage last night at the Fusion Fight League's Rumble Under the Rims event against fellow debutant Devin Rothwell.

Ali's grandson looked solid during the opening round of his first fight, attracted a decent crowd as the former collegiate Football star dropped his opponent with a beautiful three-punch combination in the vein of his grandfather early in the round, but was quickly taken down.

His brother Nico, the undefeated 5-0 boxer signed to Top Rank Promotions, was in the crowd to watch the Xtreme Couture prospect make his bow, as well as family friend and rapper Flavor Flav.

And it was his inability to defend the relentless pressure of Rothwell's takedown attempts that ultimately cost Ali Walsh.

The fight was competitive throughout, with the natural striking skills of Ali Walsh obvious in the stand-up exchanges. But with neither man prepared in the cardio department, a sloppy takedown from Rothwell was enough to put him in a dangerous position. And once locked into a rear-naked choke, Ali Walsh was forced to tap with just under a minute remaining in the second round.