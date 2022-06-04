 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight

Grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, Biaggio Walsh, was submitted within two rounds of his amateur MMA debut on Friday night.

The former American Footballer and model made the switch to the cage last night at the Fusion Fight League's Rumble Under the Rims event against fellow debutant Devin Rothwell.

Ali's grandson looked solid during the opening round of his first fight,  attracted a decent crowd as the former collegiate Football star dropped his opponent with a beautiful three-punch combination in the vein of his grandfather early in the round, but was quickly taken down.

His brother Nico, the undefeated 5-0 boxer signed to Top Rank Promotions, was in the crowd to watch the Xtreme Couture prospect make his bow, as well as family friend and rapper Flavor Flav. 

And it was his inability to defend the relentless pressure of Rothwell's takedown attempts that ultimately cost Ali Walsh.

The fight was competitive throughout, with the natural striking skills of Ali Walsh obvious in the stand-up exchanges. But with neither man prepared in the cardio department, a sloppy takedown from Rothwell was enough to put him in a dangerous position. And once locked into a rear-naked choke, Ali Walsh was forced to tap with just under a minute remaining in the second round. 

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles response to school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!

Harry Styles response to school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!
Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video
Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet

Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’
Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate

Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit

Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica
Prince Harry looked ‘out of place, bewildered’ in visit to UK for Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry looked ‘out of place, bewildered’ in visit to UK for Queen’s Jubilee
Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial
Lily James not planning to move on from acting to become popstar

Lily James not planning to move on from acting to become popstar
Jennifer Lopez to receive Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez to receive Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Latest

view all