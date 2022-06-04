 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie

Kathleen Zellner revealed that Johnny Depp hired her as a legal consultant for his defamation trial against Amber Heard after seeing her in the series Making a Murderer.

American lawyer Zellner, who was featured in the Netflix show, told Law & Crime that how Deep hired her as his legal consultant.

She said the Hollywood actor had seen her in Making a Murderer, adding that Depp called her and left a voicemail at her office at the end of December, saying that she “would be the last person someone would hire if they were guilty, because you would find out about it.”

“I was struck that’s what motivated him to contact me,” Ms Zellner added.

After Depp' victory in his defamation suit against Amber heard she tweeted: Johnny Depp is innocent—no doubt about it.

Zellner also weighed in on her experience to work with the Pirates of The Caribbean actor, saying she provided “moral support” for Johnny Depp and “really enjoyed getting to know him and having conversations with him”.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!

Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!
Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis

Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis
Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video
Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight
Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet

Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’
Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate

Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit

Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica
Prince Harry looked ‘out of place, bewildered’ in visit to UK for Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry looked ‘out of place, bewildered’ in visit to UK for Queen’s Jubilee
Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

Latest

view all