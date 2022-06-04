Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie

Kathleen Zellner revealed that Johnny Depp hired her as a legal consultant for his defamation trial against Amber Heard after seeing her in the series Making a Murderer.



American lawyer Zellner, who was featured in the Netflix show, told Law & Crime that how Deep hired her as his legal consultant.

She said the Hollywood actor had seen her in Making a Murderer, adding that Depp called her and left a voicemail at her office at the end of December, saying that she “would be the last person someone would hire if they were guilty, because you would find out about it.”



“I was struck that’s what motivated him to contact me,” Ms Zellner added.

After Depp' victory in his defamation suit against Amber heard she tweeted: Johnny Depp is innocent—no doubt about it.



Zellner also weighed in on her experience to work with the Pirates of The Caribbean actor, saying she provided “moral support” for Johnny Depp and “really enjoyed getting to know him and having conversations with him”.