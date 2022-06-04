 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Meghan Markle elicits surprising reaction from Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle reunited at the Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving on Saturday as both the Duchess attended the event, which held to honour the Queen's 70 years on the throne. 

The Duchess of Sussex attracted massive attention as she arrived with her hubby Prince Harry wearing an all-white ensemble. 

Meghan's appearance at the Service seemed to trigger a surprising reaction from Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Twitter user Vee (@MeghanMood), who runs the Sussex Set podcast, shared a clip of Kate turning around in the cathedral. Many Twitter users have claimed she can be seen saying "wow" after spotting the Sussexes.

While it is unclear exactly what Kate, who looked gorgeous in yellow outfit, was saying, one royal watcher, with the username @lizcakeemporium said: "OMG did she says wow? Something is afoot."

Another user agreed, writing: "'Wow' is right! This is what Kate was probably looking at. Harry and Meghan had their own procession. Woot."

Another jumped into the debate and wrote, “She clearly said ‘wow’.”

While, some wrote: "No way? Is this looking at Meghan? Omg".

Few shared a picture of the Duchess of Sussex, writing: "I wonder if this is what Kate was 'WOWing'."

However, Kate Middleton is undoubtedly a dynamic personality and always wins hearts with her loving and caring gestures. There's possibility that she would have uttered 'wow' to give a supportive message to Archie and Lili's mom.

