Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates is more than a victory for him

Johnny Depp's legal victory against her wife Amber Heard has given birth to the question about his return as Captain Jack Sparrow to the Pirates of The Caribbean reboot.

Film producer, before the verdict in his defamation trial, had testified that the ‘future is yet to be decided’. At the time, it hadn’t formally been announced whether Johnny Depp would be attached to the new project.



Deep, during his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, testified that Heard's defamatory statements had hurt his career and that he had been dropped from Pirates 6 days after the op-ed was published.

Disney executive Tina Newman – in a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on 19 May – stated that she didn’t “know one way or another” if Depp was still being considered for a role in the movie.



Meanwhile, a former Walt Disney Studios executive thinks Depp cold someday return to the franchise following his victory in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.



While Hollywood insiders have conflicting views on whether his career will bounce back after the trial, a former Disney exec thinks Depp could be asked to return to the Pirates franchise soon.



"I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board," the former exec told People. "There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."

Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow to The Pirates of The Caribbean reboot would surely be more than a victory for him and his career in the Hollywood.