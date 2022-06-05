 
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in UK: couple had no interest in Queen's Jubilee celebrations

A leading British newspaper on Friday reported that Kim Kardashian had attempted and failed to acquire tickets to the Party at the Palace event being  held as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Daily Mail on Saturday said they have been contacted by Kim's representatives to respond to the report about her.

The paper said that the representatives for the realty TV star said that any efforts to obtain tickets on her behalf were not made with her knowledge or approval.

Kim, who has been dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, was in the UK on a visit.

