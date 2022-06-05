Who is Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez boyfriend Edward Owen?

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez, who turned a social media star for representing the actor in defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard, was recently spotted with her boyfriend in Virginia.



Vasquez is currently dating beau Edward Owen, who is 38 years old and works for British company WeWork as an executive.

Owen, the Cambridge-educated senior director at WeWork, is in charge of real estate for Europe, Middle East and Asia.

According to the Daily Mail, Camille’s beau earned a degree in history from Cambridge in 2005, followed by a master of philosophy in real estate in 2006.

Owen is also a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the report further says.

He joined WeWork in 2017. Before this, Owen spent eight years working for international developer titan Swire Properties, with postings in China, Hong Kong and Miami.

He currently lives in London.