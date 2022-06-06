 
Jennifer Lopez tears up, thanks her children for ‘Teaching me how to love’ in MTV speech

The 52-year-old diva, Jennifer Lopez recently received the “Generation Award” on Sunday during the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, which has been awarded to honour her golden contributions to the Movie and Television industry.

Taking the stage, the On The Floor singer showed her love and gratitude for her kids, thanking, “disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong," and added with teary eyes, "and my children for teaching me to love”.

A mom to 14-year-old twins, now emotionally overwhelmed, received a big round of applause from the audience after she delivered an emotional thank you speech.

The Marry Me actress also reflected on how she felt about the highlight reel of her biggest hits, which had been played earlier. 

The actress and singer went on to say, “I look at those movies and see all the wonderful people that I've been blessed to know and to work with. You're only as good as the people that you work with. And if you're lucky, they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that regard.”

The Fashion Icon also paid a salute to her fans around the room and confessed her love for them saying, “You are the reason that I am here ... and I love you. I love you.”

She ended her straight-from-the-heart speech by thanking MTV for supporting her “over the years”, and not forgetting her not-present fiancée Ben Affleck told him to “Wait for me to have dinner, I'll be home by seven.”

