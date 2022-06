File Footage

Prince Harry has been called out as a ‘second class royal’ by sources and many believe the Duke of Sussex is having a hard time learning to accept his new status in the royal hierarchy.



Royal author and biographer Ingrid Seward weighed in on this in their interview with The Sun.

She was quoted saying, “Becoming a 'second-row royal' is difficult for Harry to swallow.”

“When he walked into the cathedral with his stylish wife Meghan by his side, he looked fed-up.”