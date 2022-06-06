 
Monday Jun 06 2022
Meghan Markle, Harry skipped royal Jubilee party to avoid William, Kate: Details

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are said to have refused an invite to a royal family party at Guildhall after the Queen’s Jubilee thanksgiving service in an effort to avoid running into Prince William and Kate Middleton, as per The Sun.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, soon after attending the service at St Paul’s Cathedral, ditching a reception thrown for the royal family.

A Palace source spilled details about Harry and Meghan’s absence, saying: “Harry and Meghan were happy to swing by Clarence House to see Charles on the way to St Paul’s.”

They added: “But afterwards they were less keen to spend time hobnobbing with the family at the reception where they would rub shoulders with William and Kate.”

The aide also shared that both Prince Harry and Meghan had no eye contact with Kate and William throughout the thanksgiving ceremony, and were also seated far away from them.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry sat about 25 ft across the aisle from Prince William and Kate, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla. 


