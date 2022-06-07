Charlie Puth spills beans on upcoming collaboration with BTS?

Charlie Puth sent BTS ARMY into a frenzy with his subtle hints about an upcoming collaboration with the K-pop sensation.

During his appearance on iHeart Radio Wango Tango on June 5, the We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker expressed that he’s looking forward to the day the collaboration between the stars will be unveiled.

“I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out,” the singer said.

“We legitimately have no idea of the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out,” continued Puth.

“Okay, so there is a collab,” repeated the interviewer but when Puth maintained his silence, the interviewer added, “We will leave that at that, sort of top-secret.”

Back in 2018, Puth got together with septet’s vocalist Jungkook for a superhit stage at the MGA Awards in South Korea.

The duo sang We Don’t Talk Anymore and Fake Love.