 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard historic penthouse up for sale after defamation verdict

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard historic penthouse up for sale after defamation verdict
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard historic penthouse up for sale after defamation verdict

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard’s historic penthouse, where they shared sweet memories in the past, is up for sale days after jury announced its verdict in the defamation trial.

The Aquaman actress and Depp spent a brief time in the lavish apartment, located at the top of famous Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles.

It is one of the five penthouses within the building, owned by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, and sold after his divorce from Heard.

Upon his divorce from Amber Heard in 2016, Depp listed and sold all five penthouses for a combined $12.78 million.

According to the details, all five units were interconnected when the former couple lived there. These were subsequently divided after Depp sold them.

The penthouse that most recently goes on the market is listed for $1,765,000. It has a one-bedroom, two-bathroom two-story residence with 1,780 square feet of space.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra raises the temperature in a plunging orange sequin dress: See pic

Priyanka Chopra raises the temperature in a plunging orange sequin dress: See pic
Rob Kardashian alleges ex Blac Chyna is backing out of ‘revenge-porn lawsuit’ settlement

Rob Kardashian alleges ex Blac Chyna is backing out of ‘revenge-porn lawsuit’ settlement
‘Stranger Things’ creators regret killing off this character: ‘Not the best decision!’

‘Stranger Things’ creators regret killing off this character: ‘Not the best decision!’
Adam Sandler explains his black eye on ‘Good Morning America’

Adam Sandler explains his black eye on ‘Good Morning America’
Megan Fox shows off her steaming abs during lunch date with MGK

Megan Fox shows off her steaming abs during lunch date with MGK
Lizzo takes a jibe at Liam Payne, says he wasn’t One Direction’s frontman: ‘Poor Boy’

Lizzo takes a jibe at Liam Payne, says he wasn’t One Direction’s frontman: ‘Poor Boy’
‘Love is Blind’ star Deepti Vempati claps back at nose job trolls

‘Love is Blind’ star Deepti Vempati claps back at nose job trolls
Pakistani-Canadian fan turns superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’ comic spin-off

Pakistani-Canadian fan turns superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’ comic spin-off
Kanye West holds on to $11m ranch amid custody battle Kim Kardashian

Kanye West holds on to $11m ranch amid custody battle Kim Kardashian
Priyanka Chopra ‘having a ball’ with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa in Paris: Photo

Priyanka Chopra ‘having a ball’ with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa in Paris: Photo
Prince Charlotte scolds uncontrollable Prince Louis in viral Jubilee video: Watch

Prince Charlotte scolds uncontrollable Prince Louis in viral Jubilee video: Watch
Charlie Puth spills beans on upcoming collaboration with BTS?

Charlie Puth spills beans on upcoming collaboration with BTS?

Latest

view all