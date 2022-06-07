Adam Sandler explains his black eye on ‘Good Morning America’

Adam Sandler shared how a ‘bed accident’ lead to him getting a black eye

Comedian Adam Sandler recently appeared on Good Morning America and shared how he got a black eye due to a bed accident.

The 55-year-old actor appeared on the show Monday with a facial injury while promoting his upcoming Netflix basketball thriller Hustle.

"I was in bed, in the middle of the night and, you know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom, some people? Somebody tucked in the sheets too much and I had my phone in the middle of the bed. I kicked my feet up to untuck it, the phone went flying, hit me in the head."

Adding more details to it, the actor-filmmaker continued, “I refused to acknowledge it, I felt blood. I said, 'There's something going on but I gotta sleep.' Kept sleeping and woke up and then...."

"It looks so cool. And I'm on the streets of New York, I see people going, 'Oh, okay. He likes to fight, that guy.' I'm like, 'It was a bed accident' ", said the Grownups star humorously.

"That is the most elaborate black-eye story I've ever heard,” commented the co-host George Stephanopoulos.