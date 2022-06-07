Queen Elizabeth’s special homage to Prince Charles, William, Kate Middleton: See

file footage

Queen Elizabeth on Monday appeared to pay a special tribute to some of the key members of the royal family including heirs Prince Charles and Prince William, and their wives, Camilla and Kate Middleton.



The 96-year-old monarch on Monday changed the header on her Twitter page and updated it to a picture taken of her with the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.

In the special photograph, the Queen is pictured standing alongside the senior member of the royal family including the heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and great-grandchild Prince George.

Also standing on the balcony are the future Queen consorts, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The photo is especially historic as it shows the key members of the modern royal family, with the heirs and their spouses in the frame.

It is pertinent to mention that the Queen has given her blessing to Camilla being referred to as the Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends the British throne.