Tuesday Jun 07 2022
The Queen 'surprised' royal family with Paddington interview over Jubilee weekend

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly kept her interview with Paddington bear a secret from her family and friends
Queen Elizabeth surely knows how to celebrate and surprise others, as she reportedly did over her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend with an interview with the Paddington bear!

Due to mobility concerns, the monarch was not able to attend several of the Jubilee events, however, her absence didn’t cut down any fun from the crowd.

The Queen made up for her absence in a rather creative and funny way, and stunned everyone over the weekend with a special comedy skit opposite a CGI Paddington bear. 

Apparently, no one knew that the Queen was planning such a humorous and pleasant surprise, not even her royal family members!

Solving an old mystery, Queen also raised the curtain from what she really keeps in her royal handbag; marmalade sandwiches!

