Tuesday Jun 07 2022
Chris Rock pays no 'attention' to Jada Pinkett Smith's plea of reconciling with Will Smith

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Chris Rock pays no ‘attention’ to Jada Pinkett Smith's plea of reconciling with Will Smith 

It has been more than two months since the 2022 Oscars ceremony aired, Will Smith's infamous slap is back in the headlines after his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the incident on a new episode of Red Table Talk.

Recently, Jada Pinkett, who spoke for the first time about that infamous incident that sent shock waves in Hollywood - on the Facebook Live Red Table Talk, expressed hope for a reconciliation between Chris and Will.

“Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said.

However, it seems the comedian isn't paying any attention to Jada's latest remarks.

According to an insider, the SNL comedian, 57, doesn’t want to deal with the Smiths amid his comedy tour.

“He’s not concerned with the Smiths at the moment,” the source told the media outlet. “He’s touring and he’s preparing for a comedy special.”

The source also emphasized that the Spiral star does not keep up with any Hollywood news and that “he’s focusing on himself.”

For the unversed, the King Richard actor slapped Chris during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony after Rock made fun of Jada Pinkett’s bald head.

“G.I. Jane,” he joked right before Will approached the stage and slapped him. “Keep my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth,” he was seen screaming from his seat after the incident.

