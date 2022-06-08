Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet has inherited the copper locks of her father the Duke of Sussex.

In new photo, Queen's great-granddaughter is seen smiling at a birthday picnic hosted by the couple at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Lili looks amazing in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair.

She resembles her father the Duke of Sussex, who is pictured aged one with his father Prince Charles.

The sweet snap was taken by a family friend Misan Harriman at a picnic attended by family and close friends.

Sharing their feelings, The Sussexes said that they were "incredibly touched" by birthday wishes they received for their second child, who was named in honour of the Queen.