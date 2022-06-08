Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

American rapper Snoop Dogg cares less what people think of his social media posts.

The rapper often shares funny videos with millions of his followers on Instagram where he some time ends up offending some folks. His fans, however, know the exact purpose behind his social media posts is to spread smiles.

Snoop Dogg recently came across a clip which shows a monkey grabbing a man by his leg and refusing to let go. While the video may not sound that funny when played mute, it is the dubbing that leaves people in stitches.

Almost 2 million people watched the video Snoop Dogg shared on Instagram.

Soon after, the "Django Unchained" actor Jamie Foxx got his hands on the video and shared it on his Instagram account where almost one million people watched it.

His caption suggested that he found it hilarious.



