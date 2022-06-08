 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

American rapper Snoop Dogg cares less what people think of his social media posts.

The rapper often shares funny videos with millions of his followers on Instagram where he some time ends up offending some folks. His fans, however, know the exact purpose behind his social media posts is to spread smiles.

Snoop Dogg recently came across a clip which shows a monkey grabbing a man by his leg and refusing to let go. While the video may not sound that funny when played mute, it is the dubbing that leaves people in stitches.

Almost 2 million people watched the video Snoop Dogg shared on Instagram.

Soon after, the "Django Unchained" actor Jamie Foxx got his hands on the video and shared it on his Instagram account where almost one million people watched it.

His caption suggested that he found it hilarious.


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'
Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton share new video on their YouTube channel

Prince William and Kate Middleton share new video on their YouTube channel
Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet: expert says Thomas' genes won

Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet: expert says Thomas' genes won
Travis Scott books first headlining festival in US after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott books first headlining festival in US after Astroworld tragedy
Prince Edward, wife Sophie’s flight reports technical failure: Details

Prince Edward, wife Sophie’s flight reports technical failure: Details

Royal family blasted for ‘ugly racist concerns’ over Harry, Meghan’s children

Royal family blasted for ‘ugly racist concerns’ over Harry, Meghan’s children
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing in skintight black catsuit and oversized silver coat

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing in skintight black catsuit and oversized silver coat
Johnny Depp thanks fans for support during trial, ‘now we all move forward together’

Johnny Depp thanks fans for support during trial, ‘now we all move forward together’
Queen, royal family 'moved on' without Harry and Meghan

Queen, royal family 'moved on' without Harry and Meghan
Chris Rock pays no ‘attention’ to Jada Pinkett Smith's plea of reconciling with Will Smith

Chris Rock pays no ‘attention’ to Jada Pinkett Smith's plea of reconciling with Will Smith

Latest

view all