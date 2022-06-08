Kanye West breaks up with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones!

Kanye West and Chaney Jones have reportedly called it quits!



The 44-year-old rapper has split with his Kim Kardashian look-alike girlfriend after a whirlwind romance. The father-of-four was earlier dating actress Julia Fox.

Over the weekend, West was spotted at the movies with another woman, reports TMZ.



Meanwhile, Jones has deleted all of her photos with West on Instagram. The move comes weeks after the couple took a romantic trip to Japan.

West was first romantically linked to Jones in February when they were photographed shopping together in Miami's Bal Harbour.