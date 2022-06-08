 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West breaks up with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones!

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Kanye West breaks up with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones!
Kanye West breaks up with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones!

Kanye West and Chaney Jones have reportedly called it quits!

The 44-year-old rapper has split with his Kim Kardashian look-alike girlfriend after a whirlwind romance. The father-of-four was earlier dating actress Julia Fox.

Over the weekend, West was spotted at the movies with another woman, reports TMZ.

Meanwhile, Jones has deleted all of her photos with West on Instagram. The move comes weeks after the couple took a romantic trip to Japan. 

West was first romantically linked to Jones in February when they were photographed shopping together in Miami's Bal Harbour.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle avoided 'like a plague' with 'freezing cold' boos

Meghan Markle avoided 'like a plague' with 'freezing cold' boos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'frostiness' with royals 'quite telling' after Jubilee

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'frostiness' with royals 'quite telling' after Jubilee
Amber Heard makes NEW remark on 'women's rights' after Johnny Depp TikTok

Amber Heard makes NEW remark on 'women's rights' after Johnny Depp TikTok
Scott Disick 'secretly in love' with Khloe Kardashian, fans says 'they are soulmates'

Scott Disick 'secretly in love' with Khloe Kardashian, fans says 'they are soulmates'
Nick Cannon goes beyond 8th baby: 'If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..'

Nick Cannon goes beyond 8th baby: 'If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..'
Justin Bieber postpones shows, says his 'sickness getting worse'

Justin Bieber postpones shows, says his 'sickness getting worse'
Actor Matthew McConaughey urges 'gun responsibility' at White House podium

Actor Matthew McConaughey urges 'gun responsibility' at White House podium
Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win

Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win
Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'
Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos

Latest

view all