Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Kate Middleton strict instructions for chaotic Louis revealed: 'Stop doing that!'

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Kate Middleton seemingly tried her best to be calm when youngest offspring Prince Louis began his amusing antics at the Jubilee pageant.

The four-year-old, who was often spotted sticking his tongue out and jumping inside his royal box, made mum Kate furious and embarrassed.

Lipreading expert Jeremy Freeman told the Daily Star exactly what Kate said to Louis when he started to appear grumpy.

When Kate spotted Louis picking his nose, she put his hand down saying: “You have to.”

Louis then replied “I don’t want to”, before covering Kate’s mouth.

The Duchess of Cambridge then told her son: "I said no hands..."

She then pointed out the parade and told Louis to “look” before giving a wave.

In response, he stuck his tongue out, to which Kate fumed: “Stop doing that.”

Meanwhile, royal admirers were thrilled to see the little one in his element.

"Prince Louis being iconic as always," wrote one on Twitter.

Another user said: "I love him. He’s amazing."

And a third joked: "Not the hand on the nose.

