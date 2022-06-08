Kanye West ‘doesn’t want to talk’, says ‘Donda’ collaborator Vory

According to Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ collaborator Vory, the rapper is ‘taking a year off’

Kanye West’s friend and collaborator, rapper Vory, has claimed that the Donda rapper is taking a break and ‘doesn’t want to talk’.

In an interview with Complex, Vory shared that the American rapper and fashion aficionado is taking a break from music as “He's battling his own s—. That's my dog, I learned a lot from him”.

Reflecting on the recent conversation he had with Kanye, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Vory said, “I was just talking to [Kanye] today. We've been talking through my best friend who's also his assistant, because he hasn't wanted to talk to anybody”.

He further added, “He's taking a year off, and he was like, 'Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don't go to his release party?' And I was like, 'Nah, you're straight, bro.'”

Last Friday, Vory published his album Lost Souls, which includes a single collaboration with Kanye West.