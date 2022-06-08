 
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Web Desk

Kanye West ‘doesn’t want to talk’, says ‘Donda’ collaborator Vory

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

According to Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ collaborator Vory, the rapper is ‘taking a year off’
According to Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ collaborator Vory, the rapper is ‘taking a year off’

Kanye West’s friend and collaborator, rapper Vory, has claimed that the Donda rapper is taking a break and ‘doesn’t want to talk’.

In an interview with Complex, Vory shared that the American rapper and fashion aficionado is taking a break from music as “He's battling his own s—. That's my dog, I learned a lot from him”.

Reflecting on the recent conversation he had with Kanye, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Vory said, “I was just talking to [Kanye] today. We've been talking through my best friend who's also his assistant, because he hasn't wanted to talk to anybody”.

He further added, “He's taking a year off, and he was like, 'Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don't go to his release party?' And I was like, 'Nah, you're straight, bro.'”

Last Friday, Vory published his album Lost Souls, which includes a single collaboration with Kanye West.

