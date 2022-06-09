 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin at loss of words upon Halyna Hutchins death: Watch viral video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Alec Baldwin reaction to Halyna Hutchins death is making rounds on the internet.

The 63-year-star was distraught and shocked when two officers in Mexico informed him that live fire from his prop gun caused the cinematographer to die on the sets of filming Rust.

Halyna, 42, died on October 21, 2021.

Alec, who did not know of Halyna's inability to survive, was visibly looking for words after the cops broke the devastating news.

"I do have some very unfortunate news,"  said the officers, to which Alec replies: "What?"

"She didn't make it," the officer continued, causing the actor to raise his hand to his mouth.

Later on Twitter, the actor wrote: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

"I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

