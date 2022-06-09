 
Thursday Jun 09 2022
Scott Disick, Rebecca Donaldson call it quits after 2 months of dating

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Scott Disick has broken up with ladylove Rebecca Donaldson after dating for only two months as per recent reports.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the 39-year-old media personality and Donaldson were “were never serious to begin with,” adding that the couple was “casually dating” before their split.

The news comes weeks after Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Scott in a lavish Italian wedding.

The source added that the Talentless founder, however, “likes to remain amicable with some of the girls he dates,” and he most likely won’t “cut her off completely.”

Disick is “on the prowl” now after breaking up with the model as the source noted that he “definitely has a type” when it comes to who he links with romantically.

“Scott hits up a lot of girls whenever he’s looking for company and has a lot of girls’ numbers,” the insider further said, adding that Disick “DMs girls on Instagram and leaves flirty comments.”

The source went on to say that for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum interacting with women on social media “is completely normal” and for that he’s “not embarrassed” as he is single now, adding, “It gets their attention.”

