Shakira shares good news of dad’s speedy recovery amid split with Gerard Pique

Shakira recently rejoiced fans with the good news of dad William Mebarak Chadid’s speedy recovery amid the singer’s ongoing split with Gerard Pique.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Waka Waka hitmaker dropped a video of her father who has been discharged from the hospital after the recent accident.

In the heartwarming video, the singer appears nothing less that a doting daughter as she showed flashcards to his father to help him with his cognitive stimulation.

Fans were delighted to hear Shakira praising his dad saying ‘Muy bien’ which is Spanish for 'very good’ as her correctly identified the writer words.

“With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma,” the South American singer captioned the post.

The post came after the mum-of-two took to Twitter on Saturday to share that her father was hospitalized after he fell.



“Guys, I'm getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently,” her tweet read.

“I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now,” she said.

Shakira added, “Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support.”

Meanwhile, the Whenever, Wherever artist as also confirmed to have parted ways from the footballer after 11 years of relationship.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating” her statement read. “'We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.'