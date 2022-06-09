 
Priyanka Chopra sends love to 'Ms. Marvel' cast, 'representation matters'

Priyanka Chopra sends love to ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast, ‘representation matters’
Priyanka Chopra sends love to ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast, ‘representation matters’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is cheering for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new series Ms Marvel, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8.

Taking to her Instagram story, the White Tiger actress expressed excitement and applauded the Ms Marvel team, for including and reflecting South Asian actors and culture.

Ms Marvel, which stars Iman Vellani as MCU’s newest superhero, also features a cameo by Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar.

Priyanka, who has worked with Akhtar in hit films like The Sky Is Pink, Dil Dhadakne Do and others, also wrote a note. “So exciting! I love @msmarvelofficial and am so excited to see it come to life. Wishing my friends and everyone involved so much love and luck. #representationmatters,” she also tagged Akhtar and other cast members of the miniseries.

Reposting the series’ teaser, the Don actress also encouraged her followers to watch the show, adding, “Go watch #MsMarvel now!”

Ms Marvel is a Marvel Comics-based American television miniseries created by Bisha K. Ali for the Disney+ streaming service.

