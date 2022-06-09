Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled a ‘couple of frauds’ over private jet talks

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been put on blast as a ‘couple of frauds’ due to their claims about conserving the environment, despite the rampant use of private jets.



Megyn Kelly made this claim during her latest interview with GB News’ Dan Wootton.

She was quoted saying, “You know they’re walking down those steps hearing those boos going, ‘What a bunch of racists'.”

“They will never come to terms with why the public has turned against them in your country and in mine.”

“People can’t stand them now because they realise they’re a couple of frauds.”

“Their environmentalism is a fraud, their perpetual victimhood is a fraud, their supposed need for privacy is a fraud and like any frauds if you spend enough time watching them they expose themselves over time.”

“The environmental thing is fun though. I just went back for kicks to look at what they’ve said in the past and as you point out the actual Travalyst, their eco-friendly tourism initiative in 2019 could be the worst. But she’s been touting this since 2016 on her blog that nobody read.”