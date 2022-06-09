 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez cozies up with man of her ‘dreams’ Cristiano Ronaldo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

File Footage 

Georgina Rodriguez shared a loved up snap with Cristiano Ronaldo in a luxury private jet.

Taking to Instagram, Rodriguez dropped a series of pictures featuring herself and one with the love of her life.

“A few days ago with the man of my dreams,” she captioned the snaps.

Georgina Rodriguez cozies up with man of her ‘dreams’ Cristiano Ronaldo

In the photographs, the 28-year-old turned head in a classy creamy short dress flaunting her curves. Rodriguez accessorized her look sparkly chain necklace

She also showed off big stoned ring on her hand resting on Ronaldo. Rodriguez completed her look with neon coloured trainers.

On the other hand, the football star donned a casual white shirt as he cuddled with his ladylove.

The post came after the couple announced the heartbreaking news of their son’s death.


More From Entertainment:

James Caroll, Brookside actor, dies

James Caroll, Brookside actor, dies
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez responds to Amber Heard's spox, says 'domestic violence has no gender'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez responds to Amber Heard's spox, says 'domestic violence has no gender'
Prince Harry wanted Firm to ‘drop everything for him’: report

Prince Harry wanted Firm to ‘drop everything for him’: report
Meghan Markle’s popularity in decline: ‘A spectacular decline and fall!’

Meghan Markle’s popularity in decline: ‘A spectacular decline and fall!’
Nick Jonas shares he is ‘doing much better’ after softball injury

Nick Jonas shares he is ‘doing much better’ after softball injury
John Cena claims he can ‘take on’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Black Adam

John Cena claims he can ‘take on’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Black Adam
‘Failure’ Meghan Markle ‘needs to consider new career’

‘Failure’ Meghan Markle ‘needs to consider new career’
Bella Hadid revives the ‘socks with sandals’ trend in her latest look

Bella Hadid revives the ‘socks with sandals’ trend in her latest look
Trevor Noah to join ‘The Late Late Show’ after James Corden leaves show?

Trevor Noah to join ‘The Late Late Show’ after James Corden leaves show?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled a ‘couple of frauds’ over private jet talks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled a ‘couple of frauds’ over private jet talks
Kim Kardashian praises Pete Davidson for his 'little' romantic gestures

Kim Kardashian praises Pete Davidson for his 'little' romantic gestures
Johnny Depp’s lawyer lifts veil over the reason he won US case but lost in the UK

Johnny Depp’s lawyer lifts veil over the reason he won US case but lost in the UK

Latest

view all