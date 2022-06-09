Georgina Rodriguez cozies up with man of her ‘dreams’ Cristiano Ronaldo

File Footage

Georgina Rodriguez shared a loved up snap with Cristiano Ronaldo in a luxury private jet.

Taking to Instagram, Rodriguez dropped a series of pictures featuring herself and one with the love of her life.

“A few days ago with the man of my dreams,” she captioned the snaps.

In the photographs, the 28-year-old turned head in a classy creamy short dress flaunting her curves. Rodriguez accessorized her look sparkly chain necklace

She also showed off big stoned ring on her hand resting on Ronaldo. Rodriguez completed her look with neon coloured trainers.

On the other hand, the football star donned a casual white shirt as he cuddled with his ladylove.

The post came after the couple announced the heartbreaking news of their son’s death.





