Friday Jun 10 2022
Prince William 'frosty' with Prince Harry due to Oprah Winfrey interview

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reportedly ‘frosty’ demeanor with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is due to the Sussexes lack of acknowledgement of the hurt caused by their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Camilla Tominey, the royal correspondent for This Morning, addressed the absence of any interaction between William and Harry and their families while talking to host Holly Willoughby.

Tominey shared: “I think ahead of the Jubilee it's fair to say there had been some reports that they're on good terms and talking regularly, but I don't think we can conclude that they're on good terms and talking regularly if they didn't really spend any private time together over the weekend at all.”

She then went on to add: “The truth of the matter is, there’s still a lot of residuals hurt over the Oprah Winfrey interview.”

“… And because of the lack of acknowledgement of the hurt caused from the Sussex side of things, things are still frosty,” Tominey further shared.

It must be mentioned that Tominey had earlier confirmed that any kind of reunion between Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Queen’s Jubilee was off the cards. 

