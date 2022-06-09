 
How much Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s courtroom notebook is being auctioned for?

After six weeks, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s sensational defamation trial came to an end on June 1. Now, a courtroom notebook with the ‘unseen’ details of the trial is being auctioned online.

A man named Larry Foreman told TMZ that he took a trip from the US state of Kentucky to the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia to attend the trial.

He claimed that he made some notes and by the end of the trial. His handwritten notes from the days of trial has been put on with a price of more than $14,000 on eBay.

According to the seller’s information on the platform, the description reads, “TOP SECRET NOTES: Johnny Depp jury trial notes on juror’s reactions to Dr Hughes and Amber Heard — never before seen by the world — (roughly 100+ tweets of top secret information about the jurors).”

“NO PHOTOS, IMAGES OR PHOTOCOPIES WILL BE MADE BY THE SELLER. And you will have exclusive rights to the content,” the seller wrote.

As per the outlet, Foreman has decided to donate the highest bid to Children's Hospital LA. He said that the donation was fitting as Amber Heard had previously testified that she would donate to the charity, but had yet to pay her committed contribution.

On June 1, the jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. It found that Heard had defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed for Washington Post.

