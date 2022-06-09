James Caroll, Brookside actor, dies

'Brookside' and 'Coronation Street' actor James Caroll has passed away, his friends confirmed on social media Thursday.

The actor and entertainer was best known for playing Brian ‘Bumper’ Humphreys on the Channel 4 soap between 1988 and 1991.

James - known to pals as Jim - lived with a terminal condition. He had recorded an interview for YouTube about his experiences.



He had previously been poorly with pneumonia in early 2020, but made a full recovery.



James' most recent acting appearance was in Corornation Street in January where he played an actor named Bob opposite Mary Taylor (Patti Clare). It’s thought that James, who lived in Preston, Lancashire, died suddenly.