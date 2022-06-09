 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

James Caroll, Brookside actor, dies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

James Caroll, Brookside actor, dies

'Brookside' and 'Coronation Street' actor James Caroll has passed away, his friends confirmed on social media Thursday. 

The actor and entertainer was best known for playing Brian ‘Bumper’ Humphreys on the Channel 4 soap between 1988 and 1991.

James - known to pals as Jim - lived with a terminal condition. He had recorded an interview for YouTube about his experiences.

He had previously been poorly with pneumonia in early 2020, but made a full recovery.

James' most recent acting appearance was in Corornation Street in January where he played an actor named Bob opposite Mary Taylor (Patti Clare). It’s thought that James, who lived in Preston, Lancashire, died suddenly.

More From Entertainment:

How much Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s courtroom notebook is being auctioned for?

How much Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s courtroom notebook is being auctioned for?
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez responds to Amber Heard's spox, says 'domestic violence has no gender'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez responds to Amber Heard's spox, says 'domestic violence has no gender'
Prince Harry wanted Firm to ‘drop everything for him’: report

Prince Harry wanted Firm to ‘drop everything for him’: report
Meghan Markle’s popularity in decline: ‘A spectacular decline and fall!’

Meghan Markle’s popularity in decline: ‘A spectacular decline and fall!’
Georgina Rodriguez cozies up with man of her ‘dreams’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez cozies up with man of her ‘dreams’ Cristiano Ronaldo
Nick Jonas shares he is ‘doing much better’ after softball injury

Nick Jonas shares he is ‘doing much better’ after softball injury
John Cena claims he can ‘take on’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Black Adam

John Cena claims he can ‘take on’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Black Adam
‘Failure’ Meghan Markle ‘needs to consider new career’

‘Failure’ Meghan Markle ‘needs to consider new career’
Bella Hadid revives the ‘socks with sandals’ trend in her latest look

Bella Hadid revives the ‘socks with sandals’ trend in her latest look
Trevor Noah to join ‘The Late Late Show’ after James Corden leaves show?

Trevor Noah to join ‘The Late Late Show’ after James Corden leaves show?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled a ‘couple of frauds’ over private jet talks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled a ‘couple of frauds’ over private jet talks
Kim Kardashian praises Pete Davidson for his 'little' romantic gestures

Kim Kardashian praises Pete Davidson for his 'little' romantic gestures

Latest

view all