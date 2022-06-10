'Amber Heard didn’t take accountability for anything,' claims Johnny Depp's lawyer

 
Friday Jun 10 2022
Friday Jun 10, 2022

Johnny Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew, during his interview with American TV, claimed that Amber Heard didn’t take accountability for anything. 

The lawyers revealed why the jury did not believe Amber Heard's claims. In response to the question about the actress' claims, Chew told the host: “My sense is that it had to do a lot with accountability."

The lawyer added: "Johnny owned his issues. He was very candid about his alcohol and drug issues. He was candid about some unfortunate texts that he wrote."

Depp's lawyer continued: "I think it was sharp contrast to Ms. Heard, who didn’t seem, or at least the jury may have perceived that she didn’t take accountability for anything."

