 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Camille Vasquez enjoys Johnny Depp music

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Camille Vasquez enjoys Johnny Depp music
Camille Vasquez enjoys Johnny Depp music

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp Lawyer Camille Vasquez, who formed a close bond with his client during his trial with former wife Amber Heard, wanted to reunite with him again soon.

Vasquez disclosed this when she was asked by a paparazzi ‘Are you going to be seeing Johnny Depp again?’ as she left the morning talk show Good Morning America in New York.

The lawyer responded ‘Of Course.’

She was also asked if she enjoyed the music of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, to which Camille said, “Yes, yes of course.”

Camille was part of Johnny Depp legal team and won the hearts of his fans with her outstanding skills during the trial.

Last week, Depp won $15 million in a defamation suit against Heard, who was awarded $2 million.

Vasquez played a key role in Depp’s win.

More From Entertainment:

UK government discloses details of its secret gift to Queen on jubilee

UK government discloses details of its secret gift to Queen on jubilee
Johnny Depp hidden talent disclosed after Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp hidden talent disclosed after Amber Heard defamation trial
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'forgot to check diary' for 'highlight' Jubilee event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'forgot to check diary' for 'highlight' Jubilee event
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre blamed for 'touching woman without consent'

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre blamed for 'touching woman without consent'
BTS to release new album ‘Proof’ on Friday

BTS to release new album ‘Proof’ on Friday
Prince William, Kate Middleton made 'no effort' with blood Lilibet during Jubilee

Prince William, Kate Middleton made 'no effort' with blood Lilibet during Jubilee
Britney Spears 'aggressive' ex-husband goes Instagram Live to 'crash her wedding'

Britney Spears 'aggressive' ex-husband goes Instagram Live to 'crash her wedding'
Camille Vasquez says it is 'unethical' to date Johnny Depp, adds 'I love really deeply'

Camille Vasquez says it is 'unethical' to date Johnny Depp, adds 'I love really deeply'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married!
Kim Kardashian 'trusts' Pete Davidson with kids, he gives them 'a lot of attention'

Kim Kardashian 'trusts' Pete Davidson with kids, he gives them 'a lot of attention'
Prince William: Citizen showers praises on future king after Duke makes kind gesture

Prince William: Citizen showers praises on future king after Duke makes kind gesture

Johnny Depp pays tribute to Hollywood actress in new song after winning lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp pays tribute to Hollywood actress in new song after winning lawsuit against Amber Heard

Latest

view all