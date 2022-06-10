 
Jennifer on sharing Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira: 'Worst idea'

Jennifer on sharing Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira: 'Worst idea'

Jennifer Lopez did not stop herself from spilling the facts about her experience of sharing the stage with Shakira in 2020.

Speaking about her Super Bowl halftime performance with the Wakka Wakka singer, Lopez deemed the collaboration to be the ‘worst idea’.

In her new documentary “Halftime” on Netflix, the 52-years-old American spoke to Entertainment Weekly, sharing her two cents on the show.

Lopez told her music director Kim bruise, “We have six [expletive] minutes”, explaining how these are not enough, the singer-dancer continued, “We have to have our singing moments. It's not going to be a dance [expletive] revue. We have to sing our message.”

“This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world”, the actress continued expressing how much she hated the experience.

“If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," Lopez asserted.

