Friday Jun 10 2022
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez discloses her secret weapon for Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez has disclosed her secret tactics of winning the defamation trial against actor’s former wife Amber Heard last week.

Vasquez and Ben Chew, who were part of Depp’s legal team, opened up about their overall win in the trial.

She revealed that her winning tactic was using Amber Heard’s words against her.

Vasquez was branded the legal star of the Depp-Heard trial, thanks to her sharp cross-examination skills.

Law firm Brown Rudnick quickly promoted its associate Camille Vasquez to partner after she helped win the trial.

Chairman and Chief Executive of Brown Rudnick, William Baldiga announced last week, ‘We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership.’

Industry experts said Vasquez's performance made her a 'hot prospect' for other firms.

