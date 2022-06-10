Has Zac Efron secretly tied the knot? Fans spot major clue

Hollywood star Zac Efron has caused a whirlwind of speculation after posting a new video on his social media handle.

The Baywatch star took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a promotional video for his new project, in which he was chatting with a bear.





While teasing his upcoming project, he captioned the clip, “Oh, hey there, bear! 6.14.22 Any guesses?”

Meanwhile, Efron’s fans were quick to notice that the Greatest Showman actor, 34, was wearing a wedding ring in the video.

Fans’ shocking observations sparked sensational discussion on the internet as they speculated that Efron has secretly got married.

"The real bear in the room is the wedding ring," commented one fan. Another asked, "What's with the wedding ring?"

"You notice the ring on his finger too?," asked one follower, who later added, "Maybe he did get married." Another person responded to such a suggestion, "We need answers."

Amid the speculations over Efron’s marital status, some fans also noted that the Seventeen Again might be promoting the second season of his Netflix documentary series Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Efron has not commented on the matter yet.