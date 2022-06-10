Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen remembers late father with heartfelt tribute

Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen Liotta paid an emotional tribute to her father after he passed away in his sleep last month.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 23-year-old dropped an adorable throwback picture with his dad along with a note.

“Those who knew him, loved him,” she wrote in the caption. “You are the best Dad anyone could ask for.”

Karsen added, “I love you. Thank you for everything.”

She shared some more snaps on her stories featuring her with her father from her childhood days along with some solo snaps of the late star.























Ray died on 26th May at age 67 while he was in Dominican Republic for filming of his movie Dangerous Waters.

He is survived by fiancee Jacy Nittolo and his daughter Karsen, who he shared with ex-wife, Michelle Grace.