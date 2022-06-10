Kate Middleton 'secretly' meets polling chief after Meghan popularity declines

Kate Middleton is seemingly trying tricks to increase her popularity.

It is revealed that Kate is looking to build upon her future Queen Consort position as she holds "private talks" with a leading opinion pollster.



The meeting between Kate and Kelly Beaver, took place at Kensington Palace on Tuesday after a successful Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This comes after the Duchess has secured a net favourability rating of +55, reports the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, as per OnePoll Royal Research, there has been "a spectacular decline and fall for Meghan".

"Meghan Markle is now the second most unpopular member of the Royal Family with the British public, after Prince Andrew. Prince Harry is in third place," notes the study.