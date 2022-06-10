 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
Johnny Depp reacts to public reaction over NFT accusations on Lily-Rose Depp

Johnny Depp reacts to public reaction over NFT accusations on Lily-Rose Depp
Johnny Depp’s alleged accusations against his daughter Lily-Rose Depp have overtaken the internet, and the actor has finally offered some insight into the true motive for the claim.

The explanation has been offered by a spokesperson close to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

They explained that each piece was ‘randomized’ and created as part of “separate pieces.”

According to BuzzFeed News they were also quoted saying, “When working with the NFT team, that art was then randomized and edited to create thousands of individual and unique pieces that stem from the same underlying pieces.”

“The pictures of Lily-Rose with those specific words are an unfortunate coincidence of the randomization, and we are working through our options to try to get them removed as quickly as possible.”

For those unversed with Depp’s motivations for the project, he explained at the time, “I'm hoping we can form a new friendship group around these NFTs. My involvement in the NFT space is only getting started.”

