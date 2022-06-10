Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for ‘making things worse’ with UK return

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are under fire for letting their return trip to the UK ‘worsen’ everything that the Royal Family worked to ‘hide’ behind Palace doors.



Reporters close to TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere made this claim during their interview.

The reporter was quoted saying, “[Meghan and Harry] wanted to show up to show support for Harry’s grandmother, right, but ultimately I think it just makes it look worse than if they just had not shown up at all.”

“They come, they sit on opposite sides of the church, and then they leave immediately afterwards despite the fact the celebrations went on for another three days.”

“They were actually landing back in Santa Barbara when the main party was still going on. The whole thing makes it look like it has done all along, which is a very unhappy broken family.”