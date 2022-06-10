 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham admits his throat-clearing habit gets on Victoria Beckham's nerves

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

David Beckham admits his throat-clearing habit gets on Victoria Beckhams nerves
David Beckham admits his throat-clearing habit gets on Victoria Beckham's nerves

David Beckham recently admitted his habit of clearing his throat gets on his wife Victoria Beckham's nerves.

During his candid conversation with football coach Gary Neville, David shared, “I've got this [clears throat], she doesn't love that. I've not always done it, maybe for the last 15 years,” the football legend said.

“There's probably a couple of other things that I do and she's not. I'm very clean and she's not.”

However, he quickly added, “As in, I'm tidy and she's not” while joking, “She washes, from time to time.”

Moreover, David also addressed the speculations that his style has been influenced by the Spice Girls star.

“People always thought Victoria had a big influence over what I was wearing or hairstyles or tattoos. I always made the decision of wearing a full leather outfit or full denim outfit,” he added. “I loved fashion.”

More From Entertainment:

Chris Hemsworth ‘scared’ of Christian Bale in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth ‘scared’ of Christian Bale in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’
David Beckham talks about his worst haircuts: ‘Probably the Mohawk’

David Beckham talks about his worst haircuts: ‘Probably the Mohawk’
Katy Perry receives key to Las Vegas city, ‘I have a lot of roots here’

Katy Perry receives key to Las Vegas city, ‘I have a lot of roots here’
Queen second in line to booted following Prince Harry’s frosty UK reception

Queen second in line to booted following Prince Harry’s frosty UK reception
Cillian Murphy ‘really has no idea’ about a 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Cillian Murphy ‘really has no idea’ about a 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Rebel Wilson makes big announcement about her love life: Deets inside

Rebel Wilson makes big announcement about her love life: Deets inside
Amber Heard to have more screen time in ‘Aquaman 2’: Reports

Amber Heard to have more screen time in ‘Aquaman 2’: Reports
Pete Davidson lands ‘Fast & Furious’ role post his infamous Paul Walker joke

Pete Davidson lands ‘Fast & Furious’ role post his infamous Paul Walker joke
David Beckham forgets wife Victoria while naming his favorite tattoos

David Beckham forgets wife Victoria while naming his favorite tattoos
Beyonce removes profile photos from all social media handles: Here's Why

Beyonce removes profile photos from all social media handles: Here's Why

Latest

view all