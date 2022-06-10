David Beckham admits his throat-clearing habit gets on Victoria Beckham's nerves

David Beckham recently admitted his habit of clearing his throat gets on his wife Victoria Beckham's nerves.

During his candid conversation with football coach Gary Neville, David shared, “I've got this [clears throat], she doesn't love that. I've not always done it, maybe for the last 15 years,” the football legend said.

“There's probably a couple of other things that I do and she's not. I'm very clean and she's not.”

However, he quickly added, “As in, I'm tidy and she's not” while joking, “She washes, from time to time.”

Moreover, David also addressed the speculations that his style has been influenced by the Spice Girls star.

“People always thought Victoria had a big influence over what I was wearing or hairstyles or tattoos. I always made the decision of wearing a full leather outfit or full denim outfit,” he added. “I loved fashion.”