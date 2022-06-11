Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex after 'outrageous security breach'

 
Britney Spears has managed to get a restraining order against ex-husband Jason Alexander.

The 'shaken' actress turned to the cops this Thursday after Alexander attempted to sabotage her wedding day.

“Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order,” Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart tells us.

“I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be.”

The prosecutor adds, “This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride.”

The pop star faced major inconvenience at her wedding when ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the venue ahead of the nuptials.

“Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down,” a source tells Page Six.

Spears tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Asghari on Thursday in California, surrounded by 60 guests in attendance.

“Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason is no longer on the property,” the source adds.

