Saturday Jun 11 2022
Chris Evans breaks silence on his rumoured affair with Shakira

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Chris Evans and Shakira followed each other on Instagram after the singer broke up with her partner Gerard Pique.

Since then, social media users have been speculating that the two might be interested in each other or looking for a love affair.

However, the rumours were put to rest after the Captain America star recently broke silence on the matter.

In an interview during an event held at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, the 40-year-old actor talked about the Waka Waka singer.

Evans said as per Spanish newspaper Marca, "I've never met her, but I am a big fan."

The actor was then asked if he would be interested to appear in one of her music videos, to which he replied, "Oh god, I would be very embarrassed standing next to her.”

“She is too good at it," he added.

On 4th June, Shakira issued an official statement that she and the FC Barcelona defender have parted ways after 11 years together.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."  

