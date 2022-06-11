Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unnecessary’: ‘Needed for dirt slinging’

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘finally coming to understand’ that their ‘only worth’ lies in being able to dish dirt on the rest of the Firm.

According to a report by Express UK, Ross Clark made this admission in a piece for the Spectator.

He pointed out, “In their post-royal careers, Harry and Meghan have learned two lessons in quick succession. Firstly, that membership of the royal family opens the door to media deals less well-connected celebrities could only dream about.”

“Secondly, they have learned that even royal fame will not, ultimately, help one of the biggest media organizations in the world sell a product that the public finds unappealing.”

He also pointed out how Meghan Markle’s Netflix animated series, Pearl