Saturday Jun 11 2022
Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige name meaning disclosed

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Mystery behind the father of Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh Paige Heard is yet to resolve, however some other facts have been revealed.

The Aquaman actress daughter Oonagh’s middle name is reportedly an honour to Heard’s mom, Paige Heard, who passed away in May 2020.

While the name Oonagh is of Irish origin and it means lamb, according to the Fox News.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard’s friends told Page Six that she used a surrogate because she is unable to carry her own child, and that the Aquaman actress is proud to be Oonagh's sole legal parent.

There were also reports that Amber ‘adopted’ the baby girl.

According to Reuters, “Heard adopted a baby girl in July 2021”.


