Vampire Diaries to star This actor ‘again’ in series finale

Joseph Morgan - the British actor - teased fans on social media that he will be appearing in the finale of the American hit drama “Vampire Diaries”.

In a recent social media live session, Morgan said: “I don't know if I've got permission to do this."

The 41-year-old actor, who plays Klaus Mikaelson, revealed “I don't know if I need it, to be honest with you. Regardless, we're here now, so I'm going to tell you a couple of things right now: You are going to see Klaus again in the final ever episode of Legacies".

Advising the fans to be patient, Morgan called the “very secret, very clandestine scene” a “fleeting moment” to watch.

The Originals lead star added, “This was never ever about a ‘ship for me or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter, their relationship, what he feels he owes to her,” explaining why it was critical to ending the series by reuniting Klaus and his daughter.