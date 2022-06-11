 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Vampire Diaries to star This actor ‘again’ in series finale

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Vampire Diaries to star This actor ‘again’ in series finale

Joseph Morgan - the British actor - teased fans on social media that he will be appearing in the finale of the American hit drama “Vampire Diaries”.

In a recent social media live session, Morgan said: “I don't know if I've got permission to do this."

The 41-year-old actor, who plays Klaus Mikaelson, revealed “I don't know if I need it, to be honest with you. Regardless, we're here now, so I'm going to tell you a couple of things right now: You are going to see Klaus again in the final ever episode of Legacies".

Advising the fans to be patient, Morgan called the “very secret, very clandestine scene” a “fleeting moment” to watch.

The Originals lead star added, “This was never ever about a ‘ship for me or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter, their relationship, what he feels he owes to her,” explaining why it was critical to ending the series by reuniting Klaus and his daughter.

More From Entertainment:

Neurological expert shares shocking details about Justin Bieber's 'severe' face paralysis

Neurological expert shares shocking details about Justin Bieber's 'severe' face paralysis
Victoria Beckham shares slew of snaps of new family member Simba Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares slew of snaps of new family member Simba Beckham
Prince Charles and Camilla to host a Live show from Queen's home?

Prince Charles and Camilla to host a Live show from Queen's home?
Meghan Markle accused of ‘completely taking over’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle accused of ‘completely taking over’ Prince Harry
What tactic Tom Cruise uses to maintain his authority? Simon Pegg reveals

What tactic Tom Cruise uses to maintain his authority? Simon Pegg reveals
Paris Jackson is a sight to behold amid shopping night out in LA: see pics

Paris Jackson is a sight to behold amid shopping night out in LA: see pics
Carrie Underwood discloses she cannot face big crowds due to reserved nature

Carrie Underwood discloses she cannot face big crowds due to reserved nature
Liam Payne gets candid about his four-year-old son Bear's Marvel obsession

Liam Payne gets candid about his four-year-old son Bear's Marvel obsession
Will there be a third ‘Top Gun’ film?

Will there be a third ‘Top Gun’ film?
Johnny Depp's win will get him to Pirates as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp's win will get him to Pirates as Captain Jack Sparrow
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘addicted to drama’ and cause ‘maximum mayhem’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘addicted to drama’ and cause ‘maximum mayhem’
Pakistani rapper Eva B’s song featured in first episode of ‘Ms Marvel’

Pakistani rapper Eva B’s song featured in first episode of ‘Ms Marvel’

Latest

view all