 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

What tactic Tom Cruise uses to maintain his authority? Simon Pegg reveals

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

What tactic Tom Cruise uses to maintain his authority? Simon Pegg reveals
What tactic Tom Cruise uses to maintain his authority? Simon Pegg reveals

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is currently basking in the success of his latest released film Top Gun: Maverick, has maintained his 'authority' by never apologizing.

The unexpected claim has been made by Cruise's Mission Impossible co-star Simon Pegg, who has revealed Cruise never accept the responsibility for a mistake.

The comedy legend, 52, revealed how it is to work with the War of the Worlds actor during his interview with The Times.

Pegg, who has known Cruise, 59, for around 16 years, revealed that the American Made star 'flatly denies' any faults of his own and won't even apologize when the truth of his error is uncovered.

"If something goes wrong and it's his fault, he'll flatly deny it. And then if someone corrects him, instead of saying sorry, he'll just say, "Yeah," and wink at me," he added.

He further added that Cruise 'maintains his authority by never being to blame for anything.'

Pegg will be seen alongside Cruise in the upcoming installments of Mission Impossible franchise.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle accused of ‘completely taking over’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle accused of ‘completely taking over’ Prince Harry
Paris Jackson is a sight to behold amid shopping night out in LA: see pics

Paris Jackson is a sight to behold amid shopping night out in LA: see pics
Carrie Underwood discloses she cannot face big crowds due to reserved nature

Carrie Underwood discloses she cannot face big crowds due to reserved nature
Liam Payne gets candid about his four-year-old son Bear's Marvel obsession

Liam Payne gets candid about his four-year-old son Bear's Marvel obsession
Will there be a third ‘Top Gun’ film?

Will there be a third ‘Top Gun’ film?
Johnny Depp's win will get him to Pirates as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp's win will get him to Pirates as Captain Jack Sparrow
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘addicted to drama’ and cause ‘maximum mayhem’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘addicted to drama’ and cause ‘maximum mayhem’
Pakistani rapper Eva B’s song featured in first episode of ‘Ms Marvel’

Pakistani rapper Eva B’s song featured in first episode of ‘Ms Marvel’
Jennifer Aniston slams social stars becoming famous for ‘doing nothing’

Jennifer Aniston slams social stars becoming famous for ‘doing nothing’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rebels against her mom Angelina Jolie?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rebels against her mom Angelina Jolie?
Kardashian fans speculate Kourtney’s pregnancy after seeing new pictures in tight black dress

Kardashian fans speculate Kourtney’s pregnancy after seeing new pictures in tight black dress
Kate Middleton's plastered thumb sparks speculations

Kate Middleton's plastered thumb sparks speculations

Latest

view all