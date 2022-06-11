What tactic Tom Cruise uses to maintain his authority? Simon Pegg reveals

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is currently basking in the success of his latest released film Top Gun: Maverick, has maintained his 'authority' by never apologizing.

The unexpected claim has been made by Cruise's Mission Impossible co-star Simon Pegg, who has revealed Cruise never accept the responsibility for a mistake.

The comedy legend, 52, revealed how it is to work with the War of the Worlds actor during his interview with The Times.

Pegg, who has known Cruise, 59, for around 16 years, revealed that the American Made star 'flatly denies' any faults of his own and won't even apologize when the truth of his error is uncovered.

"If something goes wrong and it's his fault, he'll flatly deny it. And then if someone corrects him, instead of saying sorry, he'll just say, "Yeah," and wink at me," he added.

He further added that Cruise 'maintains his authority by never being to blame for anything.'

Pegg will be seen alongside Cruise in the upcoming installments of Mission Impossible franchise.